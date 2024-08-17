IPOH, Aug 17 — The Public Service Commission (SPA) anticipates a surge in applications from young people following the announcement of civil servant salary adjustments, set to begin in December.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus said the salary increase could boost enthusiasm among young people, particularly Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers and graduates, due to the perceived job security in the public sector.

“We anticipate a significant increase in applications, with data expected in the first quarter of next year.

“We are prepared to handle this influx and will enhance our online application facilities,” he said during the SPA @ Perak 2024 Open Day Programme.

Ahmad Jailani also advised applicants to exercise caution when applying to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“We urge all applicants to seek accurate and authentic information to avoid falling victim to ‘Job Scam’ fraud,” he added.

At the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XIX) yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the implementing, management and professional groups and 7 per cent to those in top management. — Bernama