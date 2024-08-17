KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has started a comprehensive review of regulation 147 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 pertaining to the operation of foreign-registered aircraft in general aviation.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the review is in line with the safety recommendations provided by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the proposed new regulations are expected to be published by end of 2024.

“This review aims to empower CAAM with improved oversight capabilities regarding foreign-registered aircraft operating within Malaysia, ensuring that all aviation activities in the country adhere to the highest safety standards,” he said in a statement today.

Norazman said the new proposed regulations reflects CAAM’s dedication to continuous improvement of aviation safety practices.

“Following the Elmina incident on Aug 17, 2023, CAAM has intensified its surveillance measures during ramp inspections, particularly at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, where there is a significant concentration of general aviation activity,” he said.

He also said that these measures demonstrate CAAM’s ongoing commitment to ensure safety and regulatory compliance in all aviation operations.

“CAAM remains steadfast to uphold the highest standards of safety and efficiency in Malaysia’s aviation sector and extends its gratitude to stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation as we implement these important enhancements,” he explained.

In the Aug 17, 2023 incident, a Beechcraft Model 390 jet en route to the Subang airport crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, killing 10 people. — Bernama