KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A local actress’s personal assistant has come forward with allegations of mistreatment and threats from her employer.

According to a statement from Gombak district police, the incident occurred in Batu Caves on August 14, reportedly triggered by accusations of the assistant interfering in the employer’s domestic affairs.

Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir stated that the victim, a 28-year-old woman, claimed that she was physically assaulted and threatened by her 32-year-old employer and the employer’s 30-year-old cousin. The altercation took place at the employer’s office.

The victim sustained injuries to her face and arm during the incident and received further medical treatment at Selayang Hospital.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Shahreen Yasin at 018-2475864 or the Gombak District Police Operations Room at 03-61262222