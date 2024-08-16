PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — Senior civil servants found enabling abuse by keeping silent about this will be disciplined and denied promotions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said when unveiling public service reforms today.

In an address delivered to thousands of government workers here, Anwar said the move is aimed at improving governance and eradicating misconduct. The Pakatan Harapan chief has made combatting corruption a cornerstone since taking office.

“It is the duty of each head of department to strengthen integrity and good governance... there are heads of departments who are aware of the excess wealth their subordinates have, but keep quiet,” Anwar said.

“So if they are found to have done so, heads of departments will be denied promotion.”

Anwar announced a slew of reforms that included revamping the pay rates this morning, in a much anticipated event that is meant to give the civil service a morale boost.

Civil servants across all grades will have their salaries increased under the new pay structure that will be phased in starting this December, the prime minister said.

The first phase of the increment being 8 per cent for those in the lower and middle grades, and 4 per cent for upper management.

The second phase of the scheme will take effect January 2026 and will see the two groups receive another 7 per cent and 3 per cent increase, respectively.

Among other reforms he announced was the rotations for heads of departments. While he did not elaborate, Anwar suggested the move would minimise the risk of abuse.

“Sometimes when you put them too long at one place, they become so comfortable with their attitudes they end up ruining the department,” Anwar said to loud cheers.

The Anwar government has vowed to improve public service delivery to draw investors. The prime minister said the ringgit's performance reflects growing confidence in his policies and leadership, which remains politically stable.

Malaysia’s gross domestic product grew 5.9 per cent in the second quarter on the back of robust domestic demand and continued expansion in exports.