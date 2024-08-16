KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Evangelical pastor B. Moses Melchidezek, 27, was charged today with two counts of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in a church in June.

According to Sinar Harian, Moses claimed trial to both charges after they were were read to him in the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

Both charges were proffered under Section 14(a) and Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and each is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Section 14(a) pertains to physical sexual contact with a child while Section 14(b) concerns the coercion of a child into sexual activity.

He was accused of committing both offences at a church in Bandar Bukit Puchong, Puchong in June.

The judge set bail at RM15,000 for both charges and ordered the defendant to report monthly to the police station closest to him for the duration of the trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nabilah Abd Rashid conducted the prosecution while Datuk N Sivananthan represented Moses.