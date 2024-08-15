KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Four mobile network operators (MNOs) have submitted bids to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for the tender to participate in the second 5G network, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The MNOs are CelcomDigi Bhd, Maxis Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd.

“Four of the five MNOs (excluding YTL Communications Sdn Bhd) that signed a share subscription agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) have submitted (bids) tenders for the second network.

“I am leaving this matter to the MCMC to manage. I will not interfere. May the best company and supplier win,” he said during a keynote address at the Huawei Malaysia Supplier Ecosystem Convention 2024 on Thursday.

Fahmi further noted that the decision on implementing the second 5G network will be based on the bids submitted by the MNOs.

“We expect a decision soon. I have not yet received any updates from the MCMC. Let the process proceed, and we hope to finalise and announce it within the year,” he added. — Bernama