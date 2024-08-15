KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Home Ministry rescinded its 2019 ban on the comic book co-authored by former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau, popularly called “Superman Hew”, to follow the Federal Court’s decision on the matter, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

The government spokesman said it the lifting of the ban was not because of a government directive, and showed the executive’s respect for the judiciary and the rule of law.

“Whether as individuals we agree or not, it is their own right, but we are guided by the court's ruling,” he told reporters at the Huawei Malaysia Supplier Ecosystem Convention here at MITEC.

He also confirmed the matter was not brought up during the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday.

MORE TO COME