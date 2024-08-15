KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — Sabah again asked countries worldwide today to rescind previous advisories they issued against travel to the east coast of the state, over security issues that have now been resolved.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said that tourism was booming in the area before the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, and without any security issues in recent years.

“Sabah’s east coast, including Sandakan, is safe. Comprehensive security measures have been implemented to ensure the highest level of safety for both residents and visitors.

“No untoward incidents have occurred over the years,” he said during a dinner in Sandakan with Australian dignitaries recently.

Present at the event were the Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Danielle Heinecke and Acting Deputy British High Commissioner to Malaysia Tom Shepherd.

Bangkuai, who is also chairman of Sabah Tourism Board, said lifting the advisories would open up the east coast to more tourists, enabling them to explore areas that were previously off-limits.

He then highlighted Sandakan’s stunning landscapes, rich wildlife, and the warm hospitality of its people.

Countries such as Australia and the United State have standing travel advisories warning their citizens against visiting the east coast on grounds of security concerns.

The United Kingdom last year amended their advisory to exempt the northern district of Kudat but still advised against the east coast of Tawau and Sandakan where Sabah’s popular dive sites and islands are located.

The advisories were triggered by a spate of kidnappings in the previous decaded by neighbouring insurgents for ransom.

Since then, the government has increased security and implemented a night time curfew on its islands bordering the Southern Philippines.

It also established the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) specifically for the purpose.