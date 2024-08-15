KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has taken disciplinary action against a security escort personnel accused of assaulting a disabled (PwD) e-hailing driver at a hotel in the capital on May 28.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said internal action against the officer was taken by the Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) at Bukit Aman.

He added that the investigation papers concerning the case were resubmitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) following instructions for further investigation on July 22.

“Investigations were conducted last July, and disciplinary action has been taken,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that the disabled e-hailing driver, who claimed to have been assaulted by the VIP escort officer, released a video of the incident, recorded by his car’s dashboard camera.

His lawyer, N. Surendran, was reported as saying that no further action had been taken despite claims that the investigation papers were submitted to the AGC, adding that two letters had been sent to the AGC regarding the matter.

In the one-minute 30-second video, Ong Ing Keong can be seen sitting in his car throughout the incident, waiting for his customer to load their bag into the car’s boot.

However, a man in a suit suddenly appeared, knocking on the car window and instructing him to move the vehicle. The victim used sign language to try and inform the man that he was waiting for a passenger who was still outside the car.

A few seconds later, another man in a suit, believed to be the escort officer involved, appeared at the driver’s side window and punched the disabled driver.

On June 5, Razarudin said that the investigation papers had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office the previous day (June 4) for further action.

He said that 12 individuals, including the victim, hotel employees, and the VIP escort officers involved, were called to give their statements. — Bernama