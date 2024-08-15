KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — Many mainland Chinese are eagerly awaiting Sabah’s Malaysia My Second Home programme to finalise its details, said China’s consul general to Sabah Huang Shifeng.

She said that although she was not aware of the feedback from participants in the programme, there was a keen interest in long term residency in Sabah and the country.

“I know that many people are waiting for finalised details,” she said.

Despite having been launched last month, the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home Programme has hit a snag after conflicting with the federal minister of tourism and culture.

The programme is expected to be fine-tuned and be under Sabah’s jurisdiction for implementation after the state and federal ministers mended fences although no major changes are expected.

China is among the largest property investors in Sabah and is also increasingly popular as a migration destination.

Meanwhile, Huang also said that China saw potential in developing its blue economy, and the governments of both sides can move towards discussion and cooperation in this direction.

“I think it has a lot of potential. There are many opportunities for cooperation and investment between China and Sabah in the blue economy sector,” she said when speaking to reporters after a briefing.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that Sabah was looking for foreign partners to go into the new blue economy.

He said Chinese investors could collaborate with Sabah in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, shipping and transport logistics, tourism, renewable energy, mineral resources, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, and blue carbon.