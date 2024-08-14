KANGAR, Aug 14 — An assistant superintendent of police pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM12,000 in 2019.

Poobalan a/l Krishnasamy, 45, made the plea before Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

On the first charge, Poobalan is charged as Senior Criminal Investigation Officer at the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters, Penang, having received for himself RM6,000 through his Maybank account from a man, allegedly known to Poobalan as the brother of a person concerned in the proceeding transacted by him as a public servant.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Padang Besar Maybank branch on April 24, 2019.

For the second charge, he is alleged to have received money amounting to RM6,000 from the same individual through the accused’s Maybank account at the same location on May 15, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or both upon conviction.

Poobalan was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety for both charges and ordered to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the nearest office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) once a month.

The court set October 4 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Noor Azura Zulkiflee appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama