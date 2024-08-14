KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate the next of kin of a man whose body was found floating in Sungai Kajang on Monday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said that the body, believed to be that of a man in his 40s to 50s, was discovered by a fisherman at 12.34 pm.

“When found, the man was wearing an orange T-shirt and underwear, with a Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) injection mark, indicating he is likely a Malaysian citizen. No identification was found on the body,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that no missing person reports have been lodged in the Kajang district and details about the deceased are yet to be obtained.

“Anyone with information or who has a missing family member can contact the Bandar Baru Bangi Police Station chief Insp Mohd Nasri Tesnoh, at 017-710 2042,” he said. — Bernama