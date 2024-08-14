KUALA LUMPUR, August 14 — The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced by five sen to RM3.25 per litre starting tomorrow, while in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, it will remain at RM2.15 per litre until August 21.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced today that the retail price adjustment for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia to RM3.25 per litre aligns with the current global oil market trend of declining prices.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust diesel retail prices while considering market oil price movements and supporting price stability,” the statement read.

The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM3.47 and RM2.05 per litre, respectively.

MOF stated that the government will keep an eye on global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are maintained. — Bernama