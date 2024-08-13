KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — An illegal online gaming operator’s attempt to launder illicit gambling revenues from overseas worth hundreds of millions here saw his plan foiled after Bukit Aman's Anti-Money Laundering (Amla) division caught wind of his activities.

Division head Datuk Muhammad Hasbullah Ali said the suspect had attempted to obfuscate his criminal activities from local authorities by manipulating the deposits of illicit monies through offshore entities service provided by a local investment bank in Labuan.

He said the bank was a licensed financial institution under the Labuan Offshore Financial Services Authority.

“The suspect, a non-Malaysian, possessed dual citizenships and had obtained commissions from bets placed by online gambling players totaling more than 10,000 people.

“The gambling revenue is estimated to be around RM14.05 billion, of which RM371 million was transferred into Malaysia.

“Of the RM371 million, RM281 million was used for the purchase of stock units,” he told a press conference here.

Following investigations, Muhammed Hasbullah said several bank accounts belonging to the suspect including an escrow account (RM18.55 million) and Central Depository System account (RM281 million) were frozen.

As for the suspect, further investigation also revealed he was a wanted person in his country of origin on Interpol’s Red Notice.

“We would like to remind all offshore banks to improve their due diligence process on anyone seeking to open an account.

“This is crucial to ensure said financial institutions are not used as tools to commit money laundering activities,” he said.