KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department has recorded 27 cases of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving lawyers this year, resulting in losses exceeding RM20 million, according to its director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He also warned that the number of cases is expected to rise further.

“As of July 2024, 27 cases have been recorded, with losses totaling RM20,377,787.35. The number of cases is expected to continue rising.

“Therefore, anyone dealing with lawyers, especially in large financial matters, is advised to regularly check the status of their funds to prevent such incidents,” he said during the department’s weekly press conference today.

