KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar at Perdana Putra today.

Anwar posted on Facebook today that he informed Shamsul Azri to uphold the principles of good governance in carrying out his duties, as well as the need to work hard to ensure that government policies run well for the prosperity of the people and the country.

“Our discussion also touched on the new civil service renumeration structure that will be announced at the civil service gathering and during the tabling of the Budget 2025, insya-Allah,” he posted.

Shamsul Azri, a former Public-Private Partnership Unit director-general, was appointed as the 16th Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia effective today, replacing Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, whose service contract ended on Aug 10. — Bernama