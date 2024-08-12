KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanked national track cyclist Muhamad Shah Firdaus Sahrom for his performance in the men’s keirin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics yesterday.

“Keep fighting. Hopefully can achieve success one day,” he said in a post on X.

Muhamad Shah Firdaus was eliminated in the final of the men’s keirin event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite finishing in fourth position yesterday.

Terima kasih Shah Firdaus. Teruskan berjuang. Moga melakar kejayaan satu hari nanti!#KitaSemuaTeamMAS #OlympicGames https://t.co/5o62Q4FYkv — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) August 11, 2024

In the action, the 28-year-old from Muar, who was sprinting towards the finish line, was hit by Japan’s Shinji Nakano which caused Great Britain’s Jack Carlin to lose control and crash as well, during the final lap at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome.

Although the initial result showed Muhammad Shah Firdaus finishing in fourth place, the decision was suddenly reversed to being (relegated) by the official website, resulting in a sixth position finish.

The gold medal was won by Harry Lavraysen from the Netherlands, silver went to Matthew Richardson from Australia while his fellow countryman Matthew Glaetzer claimed the bronze.

Malaysia officially ended the Paris Olympic campaign with two bronze medals, both coming from badminton, through Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik from the men’s doubles competition. — Bernama