MIRI, Aug 11 — Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni has called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the ceiling leakage in the emergency zone of Miri Hospital’s new building.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Lukanisman said that he had visited the new building after receiving a video of the leakage following heavy rain last night.

“I have sought clarification from the hospital director regarding the contingency plan for the Green Zone emergency area, which is currently being moved to the Asthma Bay.

“It was found that the triage room was overflowing with water due to the heavy rain, which burst through the ceilings,” he added.

Despite the incident, Lukanisman confirmed that no services were affected.

He said the contractor’s representative was also at the hospital.

Lukanisman further stated that he had called for the contractor to explain the incident and determine whether there was a design failure that caused the water to overflow from the ceiling.

“I have also asked the contractor to take immediate action to repair the damage to the ceiling and identify is there is a similar problem on other levels,” he said.

Lukanisman said Miri Hospital will issue an official statement today.

The new building of the Miri Hospital was handed over by Public Works Department to Ministry of Health on July 1.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman also met with his constituents from Sibuti who were waiting for their families receiving treatment at the hospital. — The Borneo Post