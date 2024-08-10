KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Comments from netizens about athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics on social media could be considered cyberbullying if they negatively affect the athletes’ mental health, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would review such matters if reports are received from time to time.

“Sometimes, it is believed that comments made by netizens can be classified as cyberbullying if athletes feel that their mental health is affected.

“I will review the situation and request MCMC to issue a follow-up statement,” he told reporters after attending the Lembah Pantai 2024 Unity Convention here today.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, said some of the comments directed at the national athletes were quite harsh, with a number found to be from fake accounts.

“There have been instances during the Olympics where we see that athletes are subjected to harsh comments from netizens, whether from genuine or fake accounts.

“MCMC does receive reports from time to time, but what’s important is to note that some cyberbullying perpetrators hide behind fake accounts. Actions by social media platforms have not been effective in curbing fake accounts, not only for cyberbullying but also for scams and, most worryingly, sexual crimes against children,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s objections to the proposal for the government to develop a dedicated social media platform, Fahmi said he (Syed Saddiq) needed to check his facts first.

“I’m not sure what he is referring to. Perhaps he hasn’t checked the facts. To Syed Saddiq, if you’re uncertain, it’s better not to share,

On Monday, Syed Saddiq had opposed the proposal, citing concerns about the redundancy of existing government or agency apps, which he believes are ineffective. — Bernama