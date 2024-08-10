KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Kedah government has reportedly attempted to dispel notions that it has banned concerts in the state.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor stressed that however artists must be subject to restrictions, such as the need to “dress appropriately”.

“Male and female artists cannot be sexy. It does not suit our customs and culture, so if you want to perform in Kedah, dress appropriately.

“It’s allowed, it’s not that concerts are completely banned. For example, during the launch earlier, there were even fireworks,” he was quoted as saying in Sinar Harian, referring to the launch of the Visit Kedah 2024 campaign.

Sanusi said the state government is enforcing the guidelines that must be followed for organising any performances.

“There are guidelines for concerts in Kedah to ensure they do not violate customs and etiquette.

“Previously, permission for concerts was sought from district officers, but now concerts need to be reviewed by the State Executive Council,” he reportedly said.

The news outlet reported that in 2022, Kedah stopped granting permission for open-air concerts.