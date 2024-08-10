KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Zulkefli Jais, winner of the Young Contemporary Major Award (BMS23) will be representing Malaysia at the contemporary visual arts event Gwanju Beinnale 2024.

In a statement, the National Art Gallery of Malaysia announced Zulkefli’s artwork will continue from his previous showcase in Teluk Intan, Perak, namely the Project Temporary Marking.

“Zulkefli Jais’s selection for the Gwangju Biennale 2024 marks a significant milestone for emerging Malaysian artists seeking global recognition,” the gallery said.

Project Temporary Marking is described as combining “geography and psychology to offer new perspectives on geopolitics, delving into lived experiences and memory.”

The exhibition will also include a short documentary that will also be shown throughout the exhibition.

“By showcasing Zulkefli Jais internationally, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing Malaysian talent and promoting its global presence, “ the gallery said.