KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — An NGO has helped an elderly woman in Kedah who has been living alone in an overwhelming clutter inside her residence after her husband passed away.

A recent online update from the Pertubuhan Khidmat Ummah brought to light the 67-year-old’s living conditions amid piles of clothes and heaps of items.

The TikTok video uploaded on @khidmatummah shows a young man struggling to enter the woman's house due to the extensive piles.

The elderly woman, sitting amid the clutter, explained her situation, revealing that it has been like that for approximately four years.

“I just stay here, I sit here, eat here and watch TV here,” she says, referring to her practice of living in the midst of the clutter on a recliner chair.

The video further highlights her minimal means. When asked by the visitor, she says the refrigerator is broken.

@khidmatummah Sejak kematian suami lebih 4 tahun lalu, Jamilah 67 tahun seorang warga emas hidup bersendirian dalam timbunan pakaian dan longgokan barang-barang di rumahnya di Sg.Pasir, Sg Petani, Kedah. Keadaan dalam rumah itu yang tidak terurus bermula dari pintu masuk hingga ke ruangan dapur. Usaha mengurangkan timbunan pakaian pernah dilakukan oleh Pn Jamilah namun ia terhenti kerana tiada tempat yang sesuai untuk dia menyalurkan pakaiannya itu. Tambahan pula dia memerlukan kenderaan untuk membuang barang-barang yang tidak berguna. Atas dasar prihatin, Pihak Pertubuhan Khidmat Ummah memberikan sedikit khidmat nasihat dan bantuan tunai bulanan bagi menyokong kehidupan Pn Jamilah. Semoga Pn Jamilah dikurniakan kesihatan yang baik serta hidup dalam keadaan yang lebih selesa. original sound - khidmatummah - khidmatummah

“I like to buy nasi lemak from a nearby vendor,” she says, explaining that she usually buys two packs for both breakfast and lunch, and drinks water for dinner.

She says she manages her meals with just a rice cooker.

The video also shows her living arrangements, including her room, which is similarly cluttered.

Despite the dire circumstances, she reports her sole income of RM170 from renting out a room next door.

In response to her difficulties, the NGO has stepped in to offer support.

“The organisation has been providing advisory services and monthly cash assistance to help improve the situation.

“We hope madam is blessed with good health and lives in a more comfortable condition,” the Pertubuhan Khidmat Ummah’s post says. — Daily Express