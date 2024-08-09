SANDAKAN, Aug 9 — The Sabah Water Department has estimated it would take six to eight months to solve the problem of high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level in Sandakan’s water supply after it has identified the root cause of the problem.

Department director Suhaimi Asbullah revealed that the root cause of the problem was the frequently open rivergate at the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to over 80 per cent of Sandakan’s residents.

He disclosed the matter during a meeting on Wednesday with Sandakan Water Watch Station Committee chairman Datuk John Khoo Cheo Ping; Sabah Environmental Protection Association (Sepa) chairman Alexandra Yee; and Sepa secretary general Ben Golimbi.

During the meeting, Khoo raised growing concerns among residents on the high TDS levels in their water supply.

He urged the authorities to reveal a clear list of all soluble chemical substances found in Sandakan’s water supply, and state if it contains fertilisers, herbicides, and pesticides because residents are highly concerned about the safety and quality of water supply.

He added that the TDS value of water supply should be below 100, similar to the standards in the West Coast of Sabah and other regions.

In response, Suhaimi stated that lowering the TDS levels in the water supply is not an easy task.

He said the Water Department had identified the problem and estimated six to eight months would be needed to resolve the issue once and for all.

He said when the tide rises, the operation of the Segaliud rivergate becomes crucial.

However, the rivergate has been open from time to time to let local fishermen in the area pass, and each time it is open, it takes an hour until it can be closed again, he explained.

The frequency at which the rivergate is opened has contributed to the increased volume of seawater entering the pump station, thus affecting the quality of the water reservoir and water supply, he said.

However, Suhaimi assured that water is only supplied to residents after it is tested and confirmed safe by the Health Department.

“If the water quality is tested unsafe, the Water Department will take immediate action to address the problem,” he said.

Khoo said the Sandakan Water Watch Station Committee will arrange a meeting with the Sandakan District Health Officer to learn more about the contents of Sandakan’s water supply from the test results.

“We appreciate Suhaimi’s active efforts to take further measures within six to eight months to improve the quality of water supply in Sandakan and to ensure that the TDS value remains below 100, matching the TDS standard in Sabah’s West Coast and other regions.

“At the same time, we also request the Water Department to strengthen the monitoring of the water supply quality and provide emergency measures to ensure the safety of our water supply until the issue is fully resolved,” he said.

Khoo explained the role of the Sandakan Water Watch Station Committee to Suhaimi, saying the committee is responsible for supervising Sandakan’s water quality.

Suhaimi agreed for the committee to work with Sepa to organise a forum to address Sandakan’s water supply issues, and the Water Department could use the platform to address any public concerns.

Additionally, the two non-governmental organisations will conduct meetings with the Sandakan Water Department monthly to address public complaints and concerns.

Khoo called on the Sandakan Water Department to be transparent and publish the results of water quality tests monthly, as the residents have the right to know.

He added he hoped Sandakan residents and the government would understand one another and work together to address the issue to ensure safe water supply for everyone. — The Borneo Post