KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Penang Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) has taken action after a video went viral showing a cat being dragged by its neck, tied to the back of a four-wheel-drive vehicle in an incident in Simpang Ampat, near Nibong Tebal.

The state JPV director, Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab, told Malaysia Gazette that an investigation paper has been opened regarding the incident under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 [Act 772].

“We are currently recording the statement of the perpetrator, and we are also in the process of taking custody of the cat.

“We hope everyone can be patient and give space for the state JPV to conduct the investigation according to the existing Act,” she said when contacted by the news site yesterday.

She added that a press conference on the progress of the investigation and actions to be taken will be held today.

Earlier, a picture went viral showing a four-wheel-drive vehicle dragging a cat with a rope tied around its neck.