KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Gerakan vice-president Datuk Yap Kim Heng appeared in the Kuantan Sessions Court today, over six charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM15,950 in rental payments for the Kuantan Amateur Basketball Association (KABA).

According to Sinar Harian, Yap, who is also Pahang Gerakan chairman, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Judge Maimoonah Aid.

The national daily reported that the 62-year-old is accused of misappropriating funds in his capacity as deputy chairman of KABA.

He allegedly failed to deposit rental payments ranging from RM1,350 to RM2,600 into the association’s bank account and instead handed the five checks that he received from Dai Sou Nasi Lemak to his wife and child for deposit into their personal accounts.

Additionally, Yap is accused of depositing a check for RM4,200, also issued by Dai Sou Nasi Lemak intended for the association as rental payment, into his personal account.

The total amount involved was RM15,950, which should have been deposited into KABA’s account.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at a bank branch on Jalan Air Putih between May 2018 and June 2021.

Yap is charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of not less than two years and not more than 20 years of imprisonment, along with whipping and a fine.

Following the not guilty plea, Sinar Harian reported Deputy Public Prosecutor Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as requesting bail of RM30,000 for all charges, with additional conditions including surrendering the passport to the court and reporting to the MACC office monthly until the case is resolved.

Yap’s lawyer, Bala Bedha, requested a reduction in bail, arguing that Yap is retired and depends on commissions and allowances from previous employment to support his family, including an ailing wife and a school-aged child. Yap also has heart issues and requires hospital treatment.

The lawyer also requested that Yap’s passport not be surrendered, as Yap plans to undergo heart treatment in Singapore.

Considering both the prosecution’s request and the defence’s plea, Judge Maimoonah reduced the bail to RM18,000 for each charge. Yap was ordered to surrender his passport and report to the MACC office monthly.

The court scheduled the next case mention for September 20.