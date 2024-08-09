SHAH ALAM, Aug 9 — The Magistrate’s Court here has granted a temporary custody order for Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s younger brother, to his grandaunt, for two months, effective from today.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman issued the ruling during proceedings which were attended by the Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM) and lawyer Nurul Ikrimah Mohd Raya, who represented Zayn Rayyan’s family.

When met later, Nurul Ikrimah said that the custody arrangement was granted to the aunt of Zaim Ikhwan Zahari (Zayn Rayyan’s father), until October 4.

The court also decided that the child’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29, be allowed to see the boy once a week, under the supervision of a designated guardian, and not exceeding eight hours.

Additionally, the court permitted Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira to make video calls at any time and required them to take the child for special therapy once a month.

The Selangor JKM previously obtained a two-month temporary custody order for the child, issued by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court under Section 25 (2) of the Child Act 2001.

This application for custody was made after the child’s parents were charged on June 13 in the Sessions Court with neglecting their autistic child in a manner that could cause physical harm.

On December 6 last year, the body of Zayn Rayyan was discovered in a stream, near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, after he was reported missing the day before.

The post-mortem revealed that the child had sustained injuries to his neck and body, suggesting that he may have been killed in self-defence against the perpetrator. — Bernama