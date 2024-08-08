KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — A Facebook group offering kidneys for sale at prices up to RM500,000 has been removed after news coverage shed light on its activities.

Active since December 2022 with over 700 members, checks revealed that the group — “Mencari Penderma Buah Pinggang” (Looking for Kidney Donors) — is now longer accessible, online news outlet Free Malaysia Today reported today.

FMT in its report quoted that the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) confirmed it received complaints about the group last month and said it was reviewing the complaints for further action.

MCMC was quoted as saying that no complaints were recorded with the country’s internet regulator in 2022 or 2023.

Malay Mail had published a news report on the Facebook group’s activities on August 6.

FMT in its August 5 report had quoted former Pahang health director Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar, a specialist, calling on the government to investigate the sale of kidneys on social media.

He also expressed concern about the unregulated sale of kidneys.

Individuals offering to sell their kidneys for between RM10,000 and RM500,000 cited desperation and the need to settle debts as their reasons.

MCMC said was actively monitoring social media platforms for any content violations of the Communications and Multimedia Act of 1998 with the aim to ensure a a safe online environment.

It also acknowledged that social media is being misused for unlawful activities and has promised to take action against these activities based on public complaints, the report was quoted as saying.

It also urged the public to report any suspicious or unlawful content they encounter on social media.

In April last year, then health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed serious concern about allegations of organ trafficking.

He said that the illegal activity exploits vulnerable individuals and is a severe breach of medical ethics.