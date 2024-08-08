KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has strongly criticised attempts by some quarters to racialise the issue of corruption.

In a Facebook video post on Tuesday, Ayob Khan addressed the misconception that authorities are disproportionately targeting Muslims who accept bribes while allegedly ignoring non-Muslim bribe-givers.

He firmly rejected this narrative, emphasising the need to avoid racialising corruption.

“There are claims questioning why the police are not arresting those who give bribes, who are said to be mostly non-Muslims, while focusing on those who take bribes, who are mostly Muslim,” Ayob Khan said in his speech during Prasarana’s Integrity Day last week.

He highlighted the importance of personal accountability and urged those involved to report such cases to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We cannot continue to blame others for our own moral failings. Everyone should reject bribes and report those involved to the MACC,” he said.