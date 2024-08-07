KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Malaysia’s civil servants will see their salaries adjusted by an expected 15 to 42.7 per cent, depending on their current positions or ranks, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil indicated today.

Fahmi said guidelines about the salary hike for civil servants will start being distributed next week.

“So next week, God-willing, we will be able to get a general impression, the increase in income or wages for civil servants is expected to be around 15 to 42.7 per cent, and this increment for the Kumpulan Pelaksana is expected to be the highest,” he said during a press conference after the Cabinet’s weekly meeting, adding that the increment for higher-ranking civil servants such as director-generals and directors would be more moderate.

As the increment for civil servants’ wages involves financial implications for the government, it has to be brought not just to the Cabinet but also in the federal government’s proposed Budget 2025 that will be tabled in Parliament on October 18, he said.

“So for details, especially in terms of the total amount that needs to be allocated for increment of wages for the civil servants, the details we will be able to see it in the Budget 2025 document,” the government spokesman also said.

He said private companies — who have yet to register for the Human Resources Ministry’s progressive wage policy programme and wishes to do so — could contact that ministry to sign up for it.

Fahmi said this shows that the government’s efforts is not just on increasing civil servants’ salaries, but also in helping the private sector to increase the salaries for their employees.