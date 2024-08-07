KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — A 44-year-old teacher of a primary school claimed trial in a Sessions Courts here on Tuesday to four counts of committing sexual physical assaults against four of his male pupils.

On the first count, the accused who appeared before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim, was accused of committing the offence against a seven-year-old boy inside a classroom of a school in August 2023.

For this case, he was released on a bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties.

Meanwhile, on the second count, the teacher, who appeared before judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, was alleged to have committed the same offence against an eight-year-old boy at a classroom of the same school on January 7.

As for this case, he was granted RM10,000 bail with two local sureties.

On the third count, the accused who was brought before judge Elsie Primus, was accused of committing the similar offence against an 11-year-old boy by allegedly kissing his cheeks at a classroom of the same school at 10am on January 4.

On the fourth count, he allegedly committed the same offence against another 11-year-old boy by allegedly touching his private parts at a classroom of the same school at 10am on January 11.

The alleged offences were under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Each of the charges is punishable by a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

For these two cases, the accused was released on a bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 deposit and with two local sureties each.

All his cases will be mentioned back on August 27 for pre-trial cases management.

The teacher was represented by counsel Zahir Shah. — The Borneo Post