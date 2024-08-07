KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The government has announced a temporary reduction in the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia by 5 sen per litre, bringing the cost down to RM3.30 per litre from August 8 August 14, 2024.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the decision follows a recent decline in global crude oil prices.

“The revision to the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia to RM3.30 per litre is in line with the current moderating trend in the global crude oil market prices,” MOF said in a statement this evening.

The adjustment follows the government's June 10 announcement of the Budi Madani initiative, which had set the diesel price at RM3.35 per litre.

The prices of other petroleum products will remain unchanged during this period: RON97 petrol: RM3.47 per litre RON95 petrol: RM2.05 per litre Diesel in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan: RM2.15 per litre

The government reiterated its commitment to monitoring market developments and adjusting fuel prices as necessary to ensure price stability and the well-being of the people.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the diesel fuel’s retail price based on global oil market fluctuations, whilst supporting price stability,” the statement added.