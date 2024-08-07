KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The father of the 12-year-old boy who was shown in a video driving a car was reportedly charged with neglect in the Sessions Court today.

Free Malaysia Today reported that he claimed trial to the charge under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 — in which a convict can be punished by up to 20 years’ jail, fine up to RM50,000, or both.

He was granted bail of RM8,000 with one surety after the prosecution previously asked for RM15,000 in bail.

The accused is a permanent resident and small-scale carpet salesman, with five children aged six to 19. He was represented by lawyer Nabilla Rosli.

Justice Ahmad Fuad Othman heard the case, and the prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farahin Sasaruddin.

The next case mention will be on September 4.

In the video, the boy is seen launching the car over a speed bump, before coming to a stop around the corner after being flagged down.

The woman who recorded the incident then confronted him, and found the the two younger siblings, including one with a pacifier in the mouth, standing in the front passenger area without the safety belt.

According to the report, this is also not the first time the boy was believed to have been seen driving the car.



