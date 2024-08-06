KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 – DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has today criticised the Terengganu government’s ban on female singers at a temple jubilee celebration, citing it as an infringement on non-Muslims’ constitutional rights.

Lim highlighted the contradiction between Islamist party PAS’s previous promises not to interfere in non-Muslim religious practices and its current actions, describing it as “irrelevant, meaningless, and a deception”.

“What is in plain view is that non-Muslims are not only discriminated against but also denied their customary entertainment or traditional practices involving a religious festival,” said Lim.

He further emphasised that the ban infringes on Article 11 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion.

“Malaysians, especially non-Muslims, are now forewarned that the extremist practices of PAS can also be imposed on non-Muslims,” he added.

Vernacular paper China Press had reported the Kuala Terengganu City Council issuing a notice to the Guan Di temple enforcing the ban on female performers during a celebration event held from July 29 to August 2.

Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, a state executive councillor, said the restriction was placed due to the open space nature of the venue, which might allow any Muslim passer-by to view the performance.

He stated that the ban was in line with existing regulations prohibiting female singers from performing in front of a male audience in open spaces.

Lim said while it did not enforce the notice, PAS has maintained its position which indicated that the restrictions will remain in place.

He also argued that PAS’s justification for the notice was invalid as the event involved only non-Muslims and did not invite Muslim attendees.

He added that such restrictions have never led to unsavoury incidents in past events held at the temple, which regularly hosts similar celebrations.



