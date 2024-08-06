GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — The pharmacy enforcement division of the Health Ministry today seized RM4.4 million worth of illegal medicines including sex stimulants in an integrated operation covering Penang, Kedah and Johor.

The division director Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the operation, named Ops Legacy 2.0, was led by the Penang pharmacy enforcement division where 17 premises in Penang were raided and a total 463 products worth RM3.9 million were seized.

“Among the products seized were sex stimulants medicines that contained scheduled poison, unregistered products and cosmetics without notifications,” he said in a press conference at Berjaya Hotel Penang here.

He said among the premises raided included an illegal factory, warehouses, office and residential buildings.

“The mastermind of this syndicate is in Penang where an illegal factory was producing these illegal products and some of these products were then distributed to Kedah and Johor, and sold online,” he said.

He said another seven premises were raided in Kedah and Johor where 64 products worth about RM517,000 were seized.

He said about 80 enforcement officers were involved in the operation in three states held on July 30.

“We have also seized their digital devices, including smartphones and computers, so our digital forensics unit will look into these devices to trace their online activity,” he said.

A total nine people, including the illegal factory owner and workers, were temporarily detained to have their statements recorded after the raid before they were released, he said.

“This operation was conducted under the Poisons Act 1952 so we cannot arrest anyone under the Act,” he said.

However, he said they will prepare the necessary documentation and hand it over to the prosecution for further action.

Zawawi said it is possible that the syndicate started operations several years ago when they received a tip-off following an operations back in 2021.

“We started tracing and investigating them in 2022,” he said.

He said it was a challenge to trace the syndicate as they mostly conducted their business online and used false names.

“Online information is fragile as it changes regularly and the users were anonymous behind fake identities,” he said.

He warned the public to be more discerning when purchasing medications, supplements and sex stimulants online.

“These illegal sex stimulant medicines have not been vetted by the ministry so it may cause side effects such as low blood pressure, dizziness, loss of consciousness and even damage the liver and kidneys,” he said.

He said in Malaysia, several types of sex stimulant medications, used to treat impotence and erectile dysfunction, have been registered under the controlled medicines category A.

“This medication to treat sexual dysfunction cannot be advertised in any media and can only be dispensed by a registered medical officer or pharmacist with a legislative prescription,” he said.

He advised the public to check the legitimacy of the medicines, supplements and cosmetics before purchasing by going to www.npra.gov.my or call 03-78835400 or download the free app NPRA Product Status on their phones.