PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — A Piper PA28-181 training aircraft, registration 9M-SKF, reportedly veered off the runway at Melaka International Airport at 4.09pm today.

Confirming the incident, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud, said the aircraft, operated by the Malaysian Flying Academy (MFA), lost control during landing and veered off the runway.

“The incident involved a trainee pilot, who has been reported as safe.

“The aircraft is currently being removed and a thorough inspection of the runway is being conducted to ensure the safety of airport operations,” he said in a statement today.

Norazman said the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, under the Ministry of Transport, will conduct an investigation into the incident in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016. — Bernama