ALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — Kedah’s water resources will be at a critical stage only if the water capacity of Pedu Dam drops to 15 per cent.

Muda Agricultural Development Agency (Mada) chairman Datuk Ismail Salleh said that currently the dam was at 37.02 per cent and was categorised as normal and high.

“I feel recently there seems to be a panic situation among the Kedah people when cloud seeding operations were conducted from July 29 to 31. They think that when there’s an operation, it means that water supply has nearly run out.

“Actually, the situation is normal and has happened before. Those who wish to know whether the water situation in Kedah is critical or not can take a look at the capacity of Pedu Dam as it gathers water from Muda Dam and Ahning Dam before channelling it to consumers,” he said at a media conference here today.

As of today, the combined capacity of all three dams was at 41.97 per cent — Pedu Dam (37.02 per cent), Muda Dam (7.44 per cent) and Ahning Dam (80.76 per cent).

“The overall total capacity is still high compared to the lowest capacity recorded from 1974 to 2023. Pedu Dam recorded a 11.21 per cent capacity in April 1982, Muda Dam 2.7 per cent in March 1978 and Ahning Dam 27 per cent in March 2005.

“The overall total capacity is still adequate to meet current needs and demand. It can support padi planting irrigation for one or two seasons and also agricultural, domestic and industrial needs,” he said.

He added that Mada hoped that farmers would comply with planting schedules to ensure the effective use of water and to avoid wastage to maximise their harvests.

There would be no more cloud seeding operations at the moment as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted more rain in August, September and October which will help raise water levels in all three dams, he said.

“Until August 1, Mada rain stations recorded readings of 30 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in the catchment areas of Pedu Dam and Muda Dam as a result of the three-day cloud seeing operation,” he shared. — Bernama