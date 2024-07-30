KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The public has been advised to limit outdoor activities during the current South-west Monsoon phase, which began on May 17, resulting in hotter and drier weather.

Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Faculty of Forestry and Environment senior lecturer Zulfa Hanan Ash’aari said residents in areas facing this situation are expected to face these conditions until mid-September, and they need to take precautions to protect themselves in addition to drinking enough water.

“Additionally, they should avoid open burning or throwing cigarette butts (carelessly) to avoid widespread burning that can cause haze,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

She said the hot weather currently hitting the country is due to the South-west Monsoon phenomenon which usually occurs from May to September.

According to her, during this period the winds blow from the south-west which come from a colder area that is less humid compared to the North-east Monsoon winds that come from the Pacific Ocean and South China Sea which are more humid.

“This causes the air humidity that reaches Malaysia to be lower during the South-west Monsoon,” she said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Institute of Climate Change research fellow Dr Maggie Ooi Chel Gee said the public is also advised to wear appropriate clothing and apply sunscreen to avoid heat stroke.

“The public is advised to keep hydrated when carrying out outdoor activities. If needed, use a hat or a non-transparent umbrella to protect the skin from the heat,” she said.

“Now Malaysia has entered the dry season under the influence of the South-west Monsoon. This season will usually receive low rainfall and we always get reports related to fires in several locations, especially in South-east Asia.”

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said as many as six areas recorded a Level 1 hot weather alert.

As of 6am yesterday, four areas involved the Peninsula, namely in Larut and Matang, Perak; Kuala Muda, Kedah; Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai, Kelantan, whereas two other areas involved Sarawak, namely Bintulu and Sri Aman. — Bernama