KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has apologised for his error during his speech at the Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil last night.

“I attended (the rally) with thousands of Malaysians to show support and solidarity for the liberation of Palestine.

“In the excitement and fervour, I made a mistake in my speech and I apologise for it.

“However, in all sincerity, this heart of mine continues to shout ‘Free Palestine! Long live Palestine! Independence for Palestine!;”the Umno president said in a Facebook post.

Based on several viral video clips on social media, Ahmad Zahid was seen mistakenly chanting ‘Long live Israel’ during his speech.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the rally was not only a signal of love for peace, harmony and strong rejection of oppression and cruelty but also a commemoration of the top Hamas leader, As-Syahid Al Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, who was brutally killed.

“However, although one Ismail Haniyeh has fallen, thousands more mujahid will be born,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim along with Cabinet members and foreign representatives joined over 15,000 Malaysians at last night’s rally to express support and solidarity for the struggle and liberation of Palestine from the atrocities of the Israeli regime.

The rally also emphasised that Malaysia strongly condemns the killing of Haniyeh on July 31. — Bernama



