PM says ringgit rising ‘not because of Anwar’ but Madani principles and unity

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attributed the ringgit’s best performance in 14 years to the collective effort of his coalition government and its policies based on the Madani concept.

Speaking at the Himpunan Perdana Rakyat organised by the Sabah PKR, Anwar said the Malaysian currency is doing well now owing to the federal government’s policies as well as its strong diplomatic and economic relations.

“It is not because of me, not because of Anwar, but because of government policies, our strength, and unity.

“This is the result of our team's efforts in the Madani government, the people's efforts. This is why we are respected.”

The ringgit stood at RM4.49 against the US dollar when markets closed for the weekend on August 2.

It was 1.6 per cent against the US dollar last Friday, having trended upwards for the 10th straight day, its best run since 2010.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the opportunity to strengthen the country's economy would continue after he was invited to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an upcoming visit to Vladivostok.

He said he accepted Putin's invitation as a representative for Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Anwar said that as a prime minister for all, he is always looking for investment opportunities for all the states including Sabah in tourism, new technologies, and renewable energy and would frequently bring them up during foreign visits.

“Every time I travel, to Germany, America, Japan or China, I never leave behind any state. I’m always pitching for investments, as a representative for all of Malaysia, and that includes Sabah.







