KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Malaysia has received 1,185,050 visitors from China as of May 2024, which was a 194 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He attributed the increase to the implementation of visa-free travel arrangements between both countries.

“I sincerely encourage all airlines to seize this trend by expanding their connectivity between Malaysia and various countries to provide more convenience and options for travellers worldwide, creating a win-win situation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Tiong also announced the launch of AirAsia’s inaugural direct flights from Ningbo, China, to Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, which will operate three times a week using the Airbus A320 aircraft, each with 180 seats.

He said the direct routes will help attract travellers, particularly from Zhejiang Province and other regions of China, to Malaysia.

In November last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 30-day visa exemption for tourists from China and India starting Dec 1 of the same year.

The initiative was reciprocated by China agreeing to extend the visa exemption for Malaysian tourists, from 15 to 30 days, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China on May 31 this year. — Bernama