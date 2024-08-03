IPOH, Aug 3 — Thirteen-year-old Amir Sisi, who shot to fame last year after becoming the first Orang Asli to win a reality-based singing contest, is now going places.

He receives invitations to perform at events and functions almost every weekend and during school holidays in Perak and as far as Johor and Pahang.

The talented boy views these singing engagements as a means to earn an income to help his family and save for his future. With his earnings, he even bought an RM11,000 fibreglass boat for his family to facilitate their movements from their village, Kampung Rengat, situated in the interior of Gerik, Perak, to the nearest town located across a river.

Amir, who is from the Temiar ethnic group, was the winner of the first season of Astro’s reality programme ‘The Chosen One’. Seemingly wise beyond his years, the schoolboy does not regard his victory as a ticket to have fun.

The Form One student at Sekolah Kebangsaan RPS Kemar, Gerik, is instead looking far ahead and planning his future. He is determined to achieve success and break away from the monotonous life his community is accustomed to in the remote settlement where they live.

“I love singing, I don't feel tired because I'm doing what I love, and when I get money, I feel happy to help my family,” he told Bernama.

Amir, who stays at his school hostel, also said the boat he purchased for his family was also for the use of fellow villagers at Kampung Rengat.

“The boat is a necessity for the residents of Kampung Rengat because they need to cross a river (a half-an-hour trip by boat) to get to the nearby town and school,” said Amir, who aspires to open a clothing business in the future.

According to Muhamad Faris Mokhtar, 34, a counselling teacher at Amir’s school, the boy has been showcasing his singing talent since he was seven years old, adding that he actively took part in nasyid (religious song) competitions.

“Amir is also used to calling out the azan and leading the recitation of zikir at the school hostel,” said Muhamad Faris.

He said they used to pass the mic from one student to another while reciting zikir, and "I discovered Amir had great talent when he took over the mic”.

The teacher also uploaded videos of Amir’s nasyid and zikir recitals on social media, which caught the eye of the organisers of ‘The Chosen One’.

“They came to Gerik to see Amir's talent for themselves and invited him to join the show,” added Muhamad Faris.

Before winning ‘The Chosen One’, Amir represented Perak in a national-level spiritual song competition for Orang Asli students in 2022 and emerged overall champion.

As the winner of the first season of ‘The Chosen One’, Amir took home a cash prize of RM30,000 and a trophy as well as an opportunity to record a single with Rocketfuel Entertainment.

His single titled ‘Ayah Ibu’ has now been viewed by over 280,000 users on YouTube.

On Amir’s singing engagements, Muhamad Faris said he and two other teachers from the school would help Amir to get to the places where he is scheduled to perform.

“Usually, we only accept invitations for him to sing on Saturdays and Sundays and during school holidays to avoid disrupting his studies.

“For us, Amir has a great talent that must be showcased. We want him to be a source of inspiration and motivation to the Orang Asli community in particular and Malaysians in general,” he said, adding Amir receives payments starting from RM1,500 for each performance.

The two other counselling teachers from Amir’s school who strongly support him are Muhd Isa Afiq Masuddi, 31, and Umar Fikri Mohamad Shakri, 36. — Bernama