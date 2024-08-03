KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Sepang police will soon be charging a 12-year-old boy and his 53-year-old father with violating laws on underaged driving after video clips of the pre-teen’s shenanigans in Puchong, Selangor went viral on social media channels.

Sepang district police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office had given the go-ahead after the investigation papers were submitted for approval, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“The court date for the charges has yet to be determined and will be decided soon.

“The 12-year-old boy will be charged under Section 39 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which can be punished under Section 39(5) of the same Act.

“His father will also face charges under Section 39 (5) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he was quoted as saying.

Section 39 (1) of the Road Transport Act bars anyone under the age of 16 from driving a motor vehicle on a road while Section 39 (5) of the same law makes it an offence for anyone who allows those below that age to do so.

Those found guilty can be punished with a jail term of up to six months, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or even both.

The pre-teen boy made local headlines recently after videos showed him behind the wheel of a Perodua Viva and with his two younger siblings in tow while taking the car for a night spin in the Taman Putra Impiana area of Puchong around 8pm on July 28.

In the video, the car was seen speeding over a bump in front of a house before being ordered to stop by an unidentified woman.



