KOTA BHARU, Aug 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, will undertake a working visit to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan and Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, Thailand today.

The main purpose of the visit is to assess the progress of the bridge upgrade project connecting Rantau Panjang and Sungai Golok, a key initiative for enhancing border connectivity between the two countries.

Thailand is set to commence construction of the second bridge, known as the Twin Bridge, at Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok in April next year.

The new Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge will feature six lanes, facilitating smoother vehicle movement between Malaysia and Thailand.

In addition to inspecting the bridge project, Anwar and Srettha are expected to discuss various bilateral issues, including Malaysia-Thailand border demarcation, connectivity initiatives aimed at boosting socio-economic development in the border regions and the Peace Dialogue Process in Southern Thailand.

The visit by Anwar and Srettha today follows their previous meeting in Sadao, Thailand, last November, highlighting the commitment of both countries to strengthen people-to-people ties and boost economic activities along northern Peninsular Malaysia and southern Thailand.

Accompanying Anwar on his visit are Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

On July 30, Srettha announced that his visit to southern Thailand today would include, among others, his deputy Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the Home Minister. — Bernama





