GUA MUSANG, Aug 3 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the 24K Huffaz Gathering, which is aimed at uniting 24,000 huffaz (memorisers of the Quran) from across the country, will take place at the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur next month.

He said that this event builds on the success of last year’s 23K Huffaz Gathering, and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Last year, we gathered 23,000 Maahad Tahfiz students, and this year, our goal is to bring together 24,000 individuals. Insya-Allah, we aim to gather 25,000 participants next year,” he said in his speech at the state Kemas Pre-Tahfiz programme, held at the Dewan Besar Taman Agropolitan Rantau Manis.

He emphasised that the programme reflects the Unity Government's unwavering commitment to upholding Islam, as well as the Prime Minister’s dedication to ensuring that Islam remains a central and integral part of governance.

“Despite the diverse parties in the current government, Islam has not only been preserved but has been further reinforced under the Madani government. This is not merely theoretical or formulaic, but a testament to the government's resolve... issues enshrined in the Constitution continue to be safeguarded by the Unity Government,” he affirmed.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that despite the current government consisting of 18 politically diverse parties, there is unanimous support for the Madani government's initiatives in upholding Islamic teachings.

“Any claims that Islam is being threatened or marginalised, or that the government does not prioritise Islam, are unfounded and false. I have been entrusted with this responsibility, and have fulfilled it to the best of my ability,” he asserted. — Bernama