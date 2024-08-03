KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Police have seized several fake medals and emblems from a director of a telecommunications company allegedly using a false ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said police received a report from the Royal House of Pahang (Jumaah Pangkuan Diraja Negeri Pahang) regarding the suspect’s improper use of the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify other suspects involved in the syndicate using fake Pahang titles,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the director could be charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles, and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) (Enactment 18) 2017, for using fake titles for business purposes.

“If convicted, the offender could face a fine of not less than RM250,000 and not exceeding RM500,000, or a jail term of not less than one year and not exceeding five years, or both,” he added. — Bernama