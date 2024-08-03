PASIR MAS, Aug 3 — Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to expedite the construction of a second bridge across the border Golok River between Rantau Panjang in Kelantan and Sungai Golok in Narathiwat, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this was among the decisions adopted at his meeting with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin today following a working visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Sungai Golok.

Additionally, Anwar said that both countries have also decided to accelerate the development and dredging of the Golok River estuary, which will help address flood issues affecting southern Thailand and Kelantan.

“When personal relations are good and relations between the two governments are strong, the benefits will reach the people,” he said in a brief speech at the Pasir Mas Land and District Office here.

The Prime Minister added that further details on various issues discussed between the two leaders will be announced in a press conference later.

Emphasising his confidence, Anwar assured that Malaysia-Thailand ties would significantly improve under Srettha's leadership.

He said Malaysia appreciated Srettha's commitment to do whatever it took to achieve a peaceful resolution in conflict-stricken Thailand's south and to focus on economic development in southern Thailand and north Malaysia, namely Kelantan.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister of Thailand. Previously, we met in Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam. Alhamdulillah, there has been progress, this is an important signal towards cooperation and achieving peace and development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srettha in his speech said that north Malaysia and southern Thailand are blessed with natural resources and friendships between the peoples of the two countries.

He noted that many issues were discussed today, such as the Sungai Golok bridge, which will facilitate economic development for Malaysia and Thailand.

“We discussed about a special economic zone that we will be working together on. The foreign ministers will meet next week to discuss the next steps that we hope will be taken to develop the halal food business and rubber plantations.

“These are key areas we are looking at,” he said. — Bernama



