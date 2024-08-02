PUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 — Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders who have filed UPUOnline appeals for public university (PU) admission can check the results from Tuesday (August 6) until August 15.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the results will be available on the UA portal and the UPUPocket application from noon and candidates must confirm their acceptance between August 7 and 15.

“The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is working to ensure that the best students secure a place. This is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive that no excellent students are left out in the context of university admissions,” he said.

According to Mustapha, the MOHE received a total of 27,407 appeal applications with 9,459 places projected.

“There are 246 programmes open for appeal, with 13 requiring interviews. I hope the interviewees will present themselves in the best possible manner to capture the attention of the interviewing panel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said candidates who did not succeed in the appeal process have the option to apply to private universities or continue their education in technical and vocational education and training (TVET). — Bernama