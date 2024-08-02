KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 —The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) today announced that it was aiming to hit one million tourist arrivals from India by the end of this year.

The move is further strengthened after AirAsia today launched new direct flights connecting Guwahati and Kozhikode (Calicut) to Kuala Lumpur, said the ministry in a statement.

According to Motac, India is a key tourism market for Malaysia.

In April 2024, Indian tourist arrivals to Malaysia increased by 80.2 per cent to 295,000 visitors compared to the same period in 2023.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Manoharan Periasamy said the direct flights underscores the ministry’s commitment to promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral relations.

The new AirAsia routes will operate thrice weekly, where travellers from Guwahati and Kozhikode can now enjoy direct access to Kuala Lumpur without visa or flight transfers, allowing for seamless travel.