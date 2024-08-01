GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo is still on leave from work to recover from a foot injury until next Monday, which might be extended to an indeterminate date.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told a news conference today that he has been keeping regular tabs on his deputy’s condition with the latter’s family as Jagdeep is undergoing medical treatment.

“I was informed that he is recovering and is continuing to receive treatment,” he said at his office in Komtar today .

Chow said that he had also kept his state executive council informed of Jagdeep’s condition during their weekly meeting yesterday.

“On his leave that ends on August 5, I will meet with his family tomorrow to discuss this,” he said.

He said if an extended leave is needed, he hoped to receive a letter of extension from Jagdeep so that he can continue with his treatment.

He added that he had also told Jagdeep that he would consider and approve an extension to the latter’s leave if the need arises.

Last week, Chow said Jagdeep met him on July 19 and submitted an application for leave to allow him to undergo a specialist checkup on his left foot with the possibility of undergoing surgery.

Chow had approved Jagdeep’s leave for 11 days from July 22 to August 5.



