PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) successfully rolling out 5G network in the last three year proves there is no question of it becoming a “white elephant”.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the fact that DNB has managed to widened 5G coverage nationwide and has secure more than 14 million subscribers is a great success.

“I just gave very clear numbers on DNB’s success that in the last three years it has managed to widen 5G coverage up to 80 per cent, and a 43.6 per cent adoption rate, also securing more than 14.8 million subscribers.

“This is great success,” Gobind told reporters when met at the Digital Accelerator Programme launch event by Alibaba Cloud here.

Gobind was responding to Bersatu’s Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who expressed concerns about the DNB becoming a “white elephant” when the dual 5G network model is implemented.

He stressed that what DNB has been doing is in the consumers and industries’ best interests.

“After this, it will focus on private network enterprises, rolling out to small-medium enterprises, how to empower these businesses.

“So the question of becoming a white elephant does not arise,” he said.